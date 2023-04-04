Boulder City woman discusses experience being scammed to keep it from happening to others

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Losing more than $40,000 to a scammer isn’t an easy topic to discuss for 82-year-old Joan Rogers of Boulder City. But she and her daughter talked to FOX5 in hopes that sharing her story will prevent others who hear what happened from experiencing the same fate.

“To be very, very cautious. That everything isn’t always what you think it is,” said Rogers.

The scam started in 2021 with a friendly Facebook friend request from a man who called himself George Martin, a supposed orthopedic surgeon. Martin chatted with Rogers several times to gain her trust and then started asking for small amounts of money, which Rogers gave.

Martin later said he was a member of NATO and told Rogers he wanted to come visit her but needed money because he would be taking unpaid leave. She then sent him $8,250 and he sent a fake receipt.

He later told Rogers he had a box of gold worth a million dollars but needed money to transport it into the U.S. He asked Rogers for more than $40,000, but she didn’t know how to send the money.

“And he said buy a book and just put the money in between the pages,” said Rogers. And that’s what she did.

Martin then said the gold got caught up in transit and needed more money, $100,000. But that is where the scam ended. Rogers never sent the payment because her financial advisor stepped in.

She asked him to send the $100,000 to another account. But he was suspicious of a scam. Joan’s daughter, who didn’t want to be identified, says that advisor contacted Wells Fargo where the money transfer was going. Rogers and her daughter were both on that account. Someone from Wells Fargo then called Joan’s daughter.

“They said this is what’s going on and I said no don’t do it, absolutely not,” said her daughter.

It was the first time Joan’s daughter heard of the scam. She says prior to the discovery Wells Fargo, a credit union and even her mother’s co-workers all told Joan she was being scammed. She had confronted Martin, who convinced her it was all legit.

“Down the line he asked me to marry,” said Joan.

“She was so sure that there was a relationship there that he really cared for her, and I can understand that,” her daughter said.

Joan’s daughter believes it’s possible the scammer might have drained her mom’s finances had the financial advisor and Wells Fargo not stepped in and said something.

“I have told them over and over again how grateful I am for what they did,” her daughter said.

Joan’s daughter is also grateful to Boulder City Police Department, saying officers were able to track and recover the $8,250 payment from Rogers. And while investigating Joan’s case, the department was also able to trace and return a couple hundred thousand dollars from another local person who was scammed.

The name the scammer used in Joan’s case, George Martin, was fake. However, the family uncovered the photos the scammer used to present himself were from a real doctor.

FOX5 later learned the doctor practices in Houston, Texas. FOX5 called his office and was told the doctor is well aware that his photo is being used for multiple scams and the doctor even took to Facebook to warn others. FOX5 found one news article back in 2017 where a woman in Australia was scammed out of her life savings of around $600,0000, with the Houston doctor’s photo being used.

Joan’s daughter says she is now keeping a much closer eye on her mom’s finances to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

