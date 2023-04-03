VIDEO: Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It seems as though rabbits aren’t just getting pulled out of magicians’ hats, they can also be pulled out of car engines!

That’s exactly what happened recently at Findlay Chevrolet earlier this month in Las Vegas.

According to the shop, a service technician opened the hood of a hybrid car when he heard some noises coming from the engine.

At first, the technician couldn’t see where it the noises were coming from but found the source quickly.

It turns out that a rabbit had crawled into the engine compartment, probably to stay warm.

“It’s a first for me and I’ve been in the business for 16 years,” said Neil Manning, service manager at the dealership.

Once the rabbit was removed from the engine, the technician checked him over and he was released.

“He was looking for a warm place,” said Manning.

According to the National Weather Service, 2023 has been the coldest start to a year in Las Vegas in five decades.

