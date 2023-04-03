‘As They Grow’ announces dates for massive upcoming Las Vegas resale event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Retailer “As They Grow Kids Consignment Sale” has announced the dates for its popular children’s and home resale event.

According to a news release, the event will be held April 19-23 in the former KMart building near Boulder Highway and S. Racetrack Road.

Coinciding with Earth Day, organizers say this year’s event “emphasizes the importance of sustainable fashion and responsible consumerism. Families looking to save money and reduce their carbon footprint can shop for gently used clothing, toys, and gear at a fraction of the cost of new items.”

The retailer says the event allows Las Vegas Valley “families a chance to declutter their homes and earn some extra cash by selling their gently used items.”

According to the release, consignors can earn up to 63% of the sale price of their items and can also donate their unsold items to local charities.

“As They Grow Kids is more than just a shopping event - it’s an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment,” said Leslie Stewart, co-owner of the consignment sale. “By buying and selling gently-used items, we’re keeping these items out of landfills and reducing the demand for new products. It’s a win-win situation for both the environment and families looking to save money during these tough economic times.”

For more information, visit: https://astheygrowsale.com/season-finale-sale/.

