Nevada Legislature bill would criminalize fertility fraud

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would make healthcare providers who implant their own reproductive cells into a patient without their consent guilty of fertility fraud, a class B felony.

SB309, if passed, would mean those found guilty could face between two and 15 years in prison per charge. It would also prohibit persons from giving false information to a patient regarding assisted reproduction, making it a class C felony, the bill says.

Cases of doctors using their own sperm to inseminate mothers requesting anonymous donors have reached lawsuits in court in other states.

According to the bill, anyone who suffers as a result of someone committing fertility fraud would be allowed to sue them in civil court to recover damages within three years of the crime being committed.

Also, anyone found guilty of fertility fraud would also be sentenced to a lifetime of supervision as a sex offender, the bill says.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

