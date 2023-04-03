Nevada Legislature bill would bring back teacher reimbursement program

School supplies
School supplies(Pixabay / MGN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would recreate the Teachers’ School Supplies Assistance Account to reimburse educators who spend money out-of-pocket on school supplies.

SB339 would, if passed, recreate the same program that was abolished in July of 2021, which gave teachers up to $500 in reimbursement per year. The total amount for the program would be $10 million.

Only licensed employees of a school district in the state who spend the majority of their working time in direct educational service to students are eligible. Substitute teachers are not included.

Any money given to a teacher would have to be for the use of necessary school supplies.

If passed, the bill would become effective July 1.

