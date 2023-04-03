Nevada has the highest case count of Candida auris fungus in US

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Centers for Disease Control announced that Nevada has the highest number of cases in the United States of the fungal strain resistant to medications.

Candida auris has seen a large increase in cases over the last two years and is considered a threat by the CDC.

“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control,” said CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman, lead author of the report released by the CDC.

Currently, Nevada is in the lead with 384 cases reported in the last year, followed by California with 359 and Florida with 349.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.