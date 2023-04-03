More than 3,200 without power throughout Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy reports an outage affecting more than 3,200 residents throughout Southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Valley has seen high winds that have reached up to 40 mph.

According to the outage map on NV Energy’s website, customers valley-wide are experiencing the blackout.

FOX5 has reached out to NV Energy for details on the Las Vegas Valley outages.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

