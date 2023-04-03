Las Vegas woman sentenced to prison for meth distribution

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was sentenced Monday to 65 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Adeline Coronel, 31 pleaded guilty in December. According to court records, Coronel and others conspired in 2021 to sell 2.1 kilograms of meth.

Coronel arranged and negotiated the sale of drugs, and on one occasion she drove from California to Las Vegas to sell about three pounds of methamphetamine.

Additionally, she admitted to working with individuals in Mexico to smuggle the drugs into the US.

