Las Vegas sober testing site working to combat drug trends

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An opioid epidemic continues to concern many of our Las Vegas health leaders.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District from January 2018 to July 2022, a provisional estimate of 1,412 opioid-related overdose deaths occurred in Clark County.

A new drug testing facility is working to combat drug trends in our area. Whether it be opioids or stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine Sober Testing Services is on the lookout for it all.

“It helps us monitor and effectively help and treat rehabilitative care,” said Operations and Laboratory manager for Sober Testing Services Meghan Barrett.

Sober Testing Services is a more minor drug testing clinic located off Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway providing quick test results to treatment facilities and specialty courts.

“A lot of fentanyl,” said Barrett. “We do have rapid quick fentanyl testing because a lot of the time people don’t know they are ingesting fentanyl.”

Barrett said offering expedited testing can save lives.

“We give them faster more expedient turnaround times and that can be vital if you are shipping a sample out and waiting for 7-10 days, that can be detrimental to someone in relapse,” said Barrett.

The fast turnaround also helps the specialty courts.

“It helps our treatment providers in court make quicker and more effective decisions right away,” said Barrett.

Barrett said the facility develops new testing methodologies to see what new drugs could be out on our streets staying ahead of the trends.

“People are smart,” said Barrett. “Regardless of if they are in the criminal justice system, the treatment system, if we are only testing for maybe 10 drugs, they are going to figure out what behind those 10 drugs can be utilized.”

70-100 is the number of people sober testing services tests people daily at their facility and collect samples off-site, helping to eliminate drug addiction in our area.

