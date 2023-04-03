Las Vegas rescue group helps dogs from Asia find loving homes in the valley

By Regina Ahn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Volunteers with Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas have been working non-stop to help dogs who are in South Korea or other parts of Asia find homes and families.

“You did it!” The dogs have been through a lot, traveling 16 hours, and still, their tails were wagging with excitement and joy.

Timber is a chocolate labrador who got to meet her new dad, Lee Jackson, for the first time.

“I couldn’t sleep last night I knew whatever I do, 5 p.m. I have to be there, and I couldn’t be happier honestly,” Jackson said.

Timber is one of many dogs that RRLV saves on a weekly basis, the organization was founded by Dani Roth in 2019 with the goal to help save as many dogs as they could. So far, the group has done just that by saving 827 dogs.

Two corgis were also on board, Fonzie and Joanie, and they were enjoying their first drink of fresh water on American soil. Monique Labarre was there to welcome the corgis as their foster parent.

“I feel so lucky to be a part of it just so grateful to open up their little cages and take their first freedom steps once they get here,” said Labarre.

According to the group, the average rescue dog costs RRLV $1,000, which includes the overseas rescue, medical bills, shelter, boarding, vaccines, and travel.

For more information on Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, visit: https://www.facebook.com/retrieverrescuelv/.

Las Vegas rescue group helps dogs from Asia find loving homes in the valley
