Las Vegas police say man shot, killed after argument at east valley apartment

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has died following a shooting Sunday morning at an apartment in the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 1:31 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

According to police, a man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim had been in an argument with another male before the suspect took out a handgun and shot the man.

The suspect fled prior to officers arriving at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

