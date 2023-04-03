Las Vegas police look for suspects in death of woman who fell out of pick up truck

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a woman died after falling out of a moving pickup truck on Friday evening near Vegas Drive and Jones Blvd.

According to police, the woman was one of three passengers in the Toyota Tacoma. While the vehicle was moving, the right rear door propped open and the woman fell out.

Police said the woman was found lying under a parked vehicle. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.

Police said two of the occupants from the pickup truck returned to the scene a short time later. However, it’s unclear what their positions inside the vehicle were at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3538, or stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

