Las Vegas police investigate after couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a couple was found dead Saturday afternoon in a suspected murder-suicide.

According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 3:59 p.m. Saturday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive couple near a residence in the 600 block of East Hammer Lane.

Arriving officers located a man and a woman on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced both individuals deceased at the scene.

According to police, the investigation indicated that the woman had recently separated from her husband. On the day of the incident, LVMPD says she was bringing some medication to the man’s residence. During the interaction, the husband shot her and then shot himself, police said.

The identification of the victims, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

