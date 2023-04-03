Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

#20. China Mama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3420 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146-6709

#19. KJ Dim Sum & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3700 W Flamingo Rd Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89103-4043

#18. China Poblano by Jose Andres

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,532 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#17. Mott 32

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3325 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1414

#16. Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3505 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103-1865

#15. Ondori Asian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4500 W Tropicana Ave The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89103

#14. Orchids Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5485 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146-0308

#13. Beijing Noodle No. 9

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (958 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S Ceasars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#12. Wazuzu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (992 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#10. Hakkasan Restaurant Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (926 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319

#9. Noodle Asia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (689 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8941

#8. Jasmine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,042 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Bellagio Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303

#7. P.F. Chang’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,989 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4331

#6. Din Tai Fung

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S Aria Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89158-4300

#5. Ping Pang Pong

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (657 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4000 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

#4. Red 8

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (827 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Wynn Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967

#3. Veggie House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5115 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8720

#2. Blossom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (445 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89158-4300

#1. Wing Lei

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (602 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Wynn Las Vegas 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

