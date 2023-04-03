Henderson police say man arrested after accused in fatal hit-and-run crash

Devon Cordova
Devon Cordova(Henderson Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has arrested a man suspected of causing a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of West Sunset Road and Annie Oakley Drive for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

Investigators learned a car was traveling eastbound on Sunset Road when it left the roadway, drove onto the sidewalk, and struck a bus stop and pedestrian.

Henderson police said the driver fled the area and the pedestrian, a man approximately 50 years old, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities said the driver was later identified as Devon Cordova. The suspected vehicle was found abandoned in a nearby shopping center parking lot, police said

Cordova was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for felony reckless driving resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving injury or death, failure to render aid, and other traffic infractions.

Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm
