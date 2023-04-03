Guest wins over $1M on April Fools’ Day at Las Vegas Strip casino

Guest wins over $1M on April Fools’ Day at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest wins over $1M on April Fools’ Day at Las Vegas Strip casino(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a property on the Las Vegas Strip wasn’t fooled this April Fools’ Day.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky guest won more than $1 million Saturday afternoon while playing at the Flamingo.

According to a news release, just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the unidentified guest hit a progressive jackpot for $1,300,438 on I Luv Suits Poker at Flamingo.

That wasn’t the only big jackpot to hit at Caesars Entertainment property this weekend.

According to the company, On Friday at 7:30 p.m., Julie Griffiths of Reno, won $103,376 after hitting a jackpot playing slots at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Caesars said Griffiths was visiting Las Vegas on vacation and won the money just after five minutes at the machine.

“She plans on putting the winnings towards retirement,” the company said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Road Re-opens after fatal crash near Magic Mountains
$50 in free gas to the first 400 drivers
Golden Knights giving away free gas on April 14
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Photographic evidence presented to a grand jury in the indictment of Hend Bustami, who is...
‘I think I killed my mommy:’ Woman won’t face death penalty after allegedly killing mother
A man accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser died after police say he jumped...
Man dies after jumping out of moving police cruiser on California freeway

Latest News

Las Vegas rescue group helps dogs from Asia find loving homes in the valley
Las Vegas rescue group helps dogs from Asia find loving homes in the valley
Las Vegas rescue group helps dogs from Asia find loving homes in the valley
Las Vegas rescue helping dogs from Asia find freedom and loving homes
Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm
VIDEO: Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm
Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm
Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car enginge after it tried to get warm