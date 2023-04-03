Guest wins over $1M on April Fools’ Day at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a property on the Las Vegas Strip wasn’t fooled this April Fools’ Day.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky guest won more than $1 million Saturday afternoon while playing at the Flamingo.

According to a news release, just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the unidentified guest hit a progressive jackpot for $1,300,438 on I Luv Suits Poker at Flamingo.

That wasn’t the only big jackpot to hit at Caesars Entertainment property this weekend.

According to the company, On Friday at 7:30 p.m., Julie Griffiths of Reno, won $103,376 after hitting a jackpot playing slots at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Caesars said Griffiths was visiting Las Vegas on vacation and won the money just after five minutes at the machine.

“She plans on putting the winnings towards retirement,” the company said.

