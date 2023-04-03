Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky guest at Reno property turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after he won a massive Megabucks jackpot.

According to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the unidentified guest won a Megabucks Jackpot worth $14,005,832.09 on Sunday night.

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

