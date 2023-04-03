Forecast Outlook- 4/3/2023

A strong cold front passed through Southern Nevada early Monday afternoon with gusty wind, scattered showers, and much colder air. We keep the cool and windy weather rolling on Tuesday before warmer changes arrive later this week.

A Wind Advisory continues through 5 a.m. Tuesday with gusts up to 50 mph for the Las Vegas Valley, Pahrump, Laughlin, and Mesquite. A High Wind Warning with gusts up to 75 mph remains in effect for the same timeframe for the Spring Mountains and around Primm into Southern California. The north wind will keep the cool air with us on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. That will be the coolest day this week.

The wind calms down Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures remain cool with a forecast high at 60° in Las Vegas. Thursday will stay mostly sunny with an afternoon breeze. The forecast high is at 68° in Las Vegas.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with mid 70s on Friday and 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Easter Sunday with a forecast high at 84° in Las Vegas.

