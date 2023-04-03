Events held in Las Vegas this April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

National Sexual Assault Awareness Month
National Sexual Assault Awareness Month(MGN ONLINE // Credit: NIAID)
By Sydney Lum
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) and Tuesday is SAAM Day of Action.

To show support for survivors of sexual assault, you can wear teal, which has been designated the official color for sexual assault awareness.

Another noteworthy day this month is on Wednesday, April 23, which is called “Denim Day.” Established in 1999 to support survivors of sexual assault, the campaign started after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court in 1992 in which a rape conviction was overturned because the justices believed that since the victim was wearing, tight jeans, she must have helped take them off, implying consent.

The day after the ruling, women in the Italian Parliament went to work wearing jeans.

This is a common rape myth, where some think it matters what a victim is wearing when that’s not the case, research indicates. A project done at The University of Arkansas in 2013 called “What Were You Wearing” helps show that it doesn’t matter what someone wears when being sexually assaulted.

The installation was created by Jen Brockman and Dr. Mary Wyandt-Hiebert, whose intention was to help the community to stop victim blaming and to debunk the rape myth of assuming what someone was wearing caused them to be attacked.

Hosted by Signs of Hope, there are a couple of events taking place in Southern Nevada this month as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

One event is the Sexual Assault Awareness Community Care Event + Sex Ed happening on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada, 401 S Maryland Pkwy.

Another event, “In April, We Wear Teal,” is taking place on Wednesday, April 19, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Nevada State College in the Rogers Student Center lobby.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Road Re-opens after fatal crash near Magic Mountains
$50 in free gas to the first 400 drivers
Golden Knights giving away free gas on April 14
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Photographic evidence presented to a grand jury in the indictment of Hend Bustami, who is...
‘I think I killed my mommy:’ Woman won’t face death penalty after allegedly killing mother
A man accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser died after police say he jumped...
Man dies after jumping out of moving police cruiser on California freeway

Latest News

Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm
VIDEO: Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm
Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm
Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car enginge after it tried to get warm
Devon Cordova
Henderson police say man arrested after accused in fatal hit-and-run crash
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say man shot, killed after argument at east valley apartment