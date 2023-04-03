Ben & Jerry’s to celebrate Free Cone Day on Monday in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ice cream lovers, rejoice! After a four-year hiatus, Ben & Jerry’s is once again celebrating Free Ice Cream Cone Day on Monday!

According to a news release, ice cream lovers can enjoy a free scoop of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from the shop at The District in Green Valley Ranch from noon until 8 p.m.

As part of the Free Cone Day festivities, celebrity ice cream scoopers will be on deck serving up the sweet treats.

Ben & Jerry’s provided the below celebrity scooper line up:

Fantasy Ladies - Noon-1 p.m.

Brad Tavares UFC - Noon-1 p.m.

Las Vegas Aviators Mascot, Players - 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Carrie Cox, Henderson City Council 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Aaron Johnson - Candidate for Ward 1 City Council 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Frankie Scinta - 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Henderson K-9 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

NFL Alumni Jackson Crips and Linden Keith - 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

City of Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman - 5 p.m. -6 p.m.

NFL Alumni - Roy Hart and Rick Upchurch - 6 p.m. -7 p.m.

The event will feature music and face painting as well, according to a release.

