Ben & Jerry’s to celebrate Free Cone Day on Monday in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ice cream lovers, rejoice! After a four-year hiatus, Ben & Jerry’s is once again celebrating Free Ice Cream Cone Day on Monday!
According to a news release, ice cream lovers can enjoy a free scoop of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from the shop at The District in Green Valley Ranch from noon until 8 p.m.
As part of the Free Cone Day festivities, celebrity ice cream scoopers will be on deck serving up the sweet treats.
Ben & Jerry’s provided the below celebrity scooper line up:
Here is our Celebrity Scooper Line-Up:
Fantasy Ladies - Noon-1 p.m.
Brad Tavares UFC - Noon-1 p.m.
Las Vegas Aviators Mascot, Players - 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Carrie Cox, Henderson City Council 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Aaron Johnson - Candidate for Ward 1 City Council 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Frankie Scinta - 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Henderson K-9 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
NFL Alumni Jackson Crips and Linden Keith - 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
City of Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman - 5 p.m. -6 p.m.
NFL Alumni - Roy Hart and Rick Upchurch - 6 p.m. -7 p.m.
The event will feature music and face painting as well, according to a release.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.