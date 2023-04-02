Four arrested as suspects in CVS robberies in Reno and Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Four men, three from the Sacramento area and one from Portland, a charged with robbing CVS stores in Reno and Carson City.

The first robbery happened about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 3200 block of U.S. 50 East in Carson City.

Two men wearing ski masks and one with a handgun entered the store, jumped over the counter and stole medications, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said. They ordered staff to open a safe, then fled the store to a getaway vehicle and drove off.

The vehicle description was shared with western Nevada law enforcement, the CCSO said. About 90 minutes later another CVS was robbed in northwest Reno and the suspects matched the description of the Carson City robbers.

The suspect vehicle was then spotted at a third CVS store on Keystone Avenue. Reno Police Department officers attempted to stop the vehicle. There was a short vehicle chase of the suspects and then a short foot chase of two of the suspects before all four were arrested in the area of Seventh Street and Elgin Avenue in north Reno.

Isiah Malik Taylor, 25, of Elk Grove, Calif., Mattese Adonis Miller, 24, of Portland, Charlie Lee Booker, 23, of Carmichael, Calif., and Darius Lee Mitchell, 23, of Woodland, Calif., were all arrested on suspicion of robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery conspiracy and resisting arrest in the Reno cases.

In the Carson City cases they are charged with robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, being a prohibited person with a gun, burglary with a gun and unlawful possession of a gun.

CCSO said there were no injuries during the robberies or the suspect arrests.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go secretwistness.com.

