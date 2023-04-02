Forecast Outlook-4/2/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We are in for a great start to our Sunday but by this afternoon strong winds return.

We have a Wind Advisory going into effect Sunday night for the Las Vegas Valley along with a High Wind Warning for the Spring Mountains.

If we reach our forecast high we will see the warmest day of the year so far in Las Vegas.

A cold front will be moving through our area Sunday night, That will be the culprit that speeds up our winds plus drops our daytime temperatures to start the week.

Our Sunday high of 76 degrees will cool to just 59 on Monday.

The wind gusts for the most part for southern Nevada could be as high as 50 MPH.

The advisory will stay in effect until Tuesday morning and will the wind warning for the Spring Mountains.

That wind is expected to kick up allot of dust the next few days.

Once we get past Tuesday we will see temperatures gradually increase through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

There is a chance of snow in the Spring Mountains Monday and a slight chance of drizzle for the Las Vegas area Monday.

