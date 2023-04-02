Forecast Outlook-4/2/23

Wind Picks Up Sunday Night.
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
An incoming system is going to replace the nice sunny and above seasonal temperatures that we enjoyed Sunday in Las Vegas.

This low will produce some strong winds, cool temperatures and possibly some light rain by Monday.

The Wind Advisory for southern Nevada is in effect from 5 PM Sunday until 5 AM Tuesday.

The High Wind Warning for the Spring Mountains will be in effect for the same period.

At higher elevations like Lee Canyon we could see a few more inches of snow fall.

Temperatures for the valley will drop about 15 degrees Monday.

The cold front bringing us the wind and possible rain will be well east of us Tuesday but the colder temperatures are sticking around.

We’ll be in the 50′s until Tuesday.

Wednesday we climb back into the 60′s.

By Friday our highs continue it’s upward trend and we head into the upper 70′s, then into the 80′s for Easter Weekend.

