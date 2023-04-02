Forecast Outlook-4/1/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The nice calm weather we experienced Saturday will come to an end Sunday.

Wind associated with a cold front will move in through the afternoon.

A High Wind Watch goes into effect Sunday late afternoon and stays in effect through most of Monday.

Wind gusts could reach higher than 50 MPH Sunday evening into Monday night.

The low delivering the wind is also allowing for colder air to slide in as our area.

The high Sunday of 76 degrees drops to 55 on Monday.

Once that front clears the valley we expect some ridging as temperatures start to climb back into the 60′s Tuesday all the way to the upper 70′s by next Saturday.

With the strong wind moving in Monday we’ll likely see some blowing dust in southern Nevada.

