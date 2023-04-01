Forecast Outlook-4/1/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A warming trend is what we are going to enjoy this weekend in the Las Vegas area.

Saturday we see our daytime high climb to the low 70′s. Even the wind will be light.

Sunday our daytime high is expected to climb to 77 degrees making it the warmest day of the year so far but it comes at a price.

We have a strong low pressure system sliding into southern Nevada that will generate allot of wind with gusts strong enough to issue a high wind watch by the evening into Monday.

Wind gusts could climb to as high as 55 to 65 MPH around the valley.

That type of wind can generate allot of dust and that is what we anticipate for Monday.

Behind the wind another cold front digs in and that will drop our daytime highs into the upper 50′s or low 60′s by Monday.

We’ll stay into the cooler temperatures through the remainder of the week.

There is a marginal chance of light drizzle Monday otherwise we are going to remain dry.

