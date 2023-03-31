With Donald Trump indicted, what’s next?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Manhattan grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump after years of investigating his personal finances and business dealings.

The indictment is under seal so the exact nature of the charges, and whether it’s connected to payments to coverup extramarital affairs before and during his run for president is unclear.

According to multiple reports the prosecutor’s office and Trump lawyers are negotiating a time to turn himself in early next week.

This is the first time in history a former president has been indicted on criminal charges.

It’s also unclear if convicted, if there could be a prison sentence.

Trump defense lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said Trump “did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”

