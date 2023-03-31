Vegas Golden Knights clinch spot in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and the bench celebrate the winning...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and the bench celebrate the winning goal during overtime against the Calgary Flames of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Vince Sapienza and FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:58 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights will head to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in the team’s first six seasons.

VGK can thank the Nashville Predators’ regulation loss in Pittsburgh Thursday night.

The Golden Knights are the first team in the western conference division to make it into the playoffs.

The guys in gold had an opportunity Tuesday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs during a game versus the Edmonton Oilers but were unsuccessful, losing 7-4.

The team has a game Thursday evening in San Jose with the puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.

