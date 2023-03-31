Station Casinos adds signage to new southwest Las Vegas property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos on Thursday installed signage atop the company’s new property taking shape in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to Station Casinos, Durango Casino & Resort’s letters on Thursday were installed across the top of the west exterior portion of the tower.

The company said the letters were individually craned to the top of the building, spelling out D-U-R-A-N-G-O.

The letters span 66 feet across and each letter is seven feet tall, the company said.

According to Station Casinos, last week, workers installed the resort’s “icon,” a signature agave on the north side of the building, which is 18 feet tall by 42 feet wide.

The company said signage will be installed next week on the other side of the building.

Located at the corner of Interstate 215 beltway and Durango Drive, the property, Durango Casino & Resort by Station Casinos, is set to debut in late 2023.

The company announced earlier this year that the property will feature a food hall with popular eateries from Las Vegas, New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

