Spiegelworld to debut new show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spiegelworld, the creative minds behind hit several hit shows on the Las Vegas Strip, are once again teaming up to debut another creation: DiscoShow.

According to a news release, DiscoShow is expected to debut in the summer of 2024 in the new Spiegelworld Glitterloft at The Linq Hotel + Experience on the Las Vegas Strip.

Developers say the DiscoShow venue will feature a “transformative live entertainment space, bars and a diner.”

According to Spiegelworld, the live show will be “unlike any other entertainment in Las Vegas.”

As part of the experience, Spiegelworld says the “audience will be invited to step inside the action with the characters who were there at the birth of disco; into their lives; on the streets; at the club; encouraged at every moment to lose themselves in the music and on the dancefloor.”

Located inside The Linq, Spiegelworld says the show will be located inside what was once the former sports book of the long-gone Imperial Palace, which the company says has been dormant since 2014.

Setting the scene, Spiegelworld provided the below storyline:

“It was called Disco Demolition Night. On July 12, 1979, a major league baseball promotion was spearheaded by Chicago radio announcer and anti-disco campaigner Steve Dahl. He encouraged spectators to turn up to Comiskey Park to add their disco vinyl records to a pile which Steve would blow up between games. The whole event exploded. After the stunt, thousands of people stormed the field and a riot ensued, fueling a backlash against the disco era.

But disco never died, and today in Las Vegas it fought back with a vengeance. Spiegelworld’s Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison took the first swing of a sledgehammer into the walls of the former Imperial Palace sports book, which has been dormant since 2014, to make way for the company’s eagerly anticipated DiscoShow.”

“Over 40 years ago, conservative factions of the sporting world swung baseball bats at disco,” Ross Mollison said. “Ironically, today disco is fighting back to make way for a fantastic celebration of the music and joyfully defiant legacy that lives on today.”

The announcement of the new Spiegelworld show comes following the group’s January announcement that they purchased the California town of Nipton with plans to turn it into a “Circus Town.”

According to Spiegelworld, tickets for DiscoShow will go on sale in the next few months.

