Seattle man charged with murder after allegedly chasing down and shooting suspected car thieves

file: police lights at night
file: police lights at night(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jack Helean
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:06 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A Seattle man has been arrested and charged with murder by Seattle Police on suspicion of chasing and shooting two alleged car thieves, one of whom was killed.

Aaron J. Mitchell, 45, is accused by the prosecution of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after the incident on October 7, 2022.

At 4:30 a.m., two men—27-year-old Joshua Blackwood and a 53-year-old man—were driving a white tow truck and looking for cars to steal near 11th Avenue and East Fir Street where they noticed a black Tahoe parked, according to court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle.

After stopping, Blackwood reportedly tried to start the Tahoe multiple times but was unsuccessful while the 53-year-old remained in the truck. Blackwood searched up ways to bypass the kill switch but it did not work. Blackwood attempted to start the Tahoe several more times but failed.

They left the area but ended up circling back around, when they saw a man standing by the Tahoe—who court docs identify as Mitchell—who got in a nearby black sedan and followed them.

Mitchell drove after them and fired at them several times with a handgun. At one point, the tow truck was disabled by gunfire, and Mitchell got out, walked up to them and asked, “You guys are stealing from me?” He then reportedly pulled a gun on them, and the two men tried to drive off, according to the court documents.

Mitchell allegedly drove after them, then pulled alongside the tow truck and started shooting at them.

Both men were hit by gunfire and tried to escape by driving through neighborhoods in the Yesler Terrace area. They neared the 53-year-old’s apartment, and went into a nearby alley, but the truck got hung up on some cinderblocks. The 53-year-old told police he immediately got out and ran, and believes he was hit by a bullet as he ran.

Another witness to the incident said Mitchell walked up to the tow truck window and shot into it. Blackwood was killed in the encounter, and an autopsy revealed significant blunt force trauma, suggesting Mitchell pistol-whipped him several times around the time of the shooting.

The court filings alleged that after the incident, Mitchell took “extraordinary steps” to evade capture by police—torching his girlfriend’s car, never returning to his apartment after a search warrant was executed, granting power of attorney to his girlfriend to clean out the apartment in his absence, and not returning to work.

Law enforcement says they could only track down Mitchell’s location by pinging his girlfriend’s cell phone, which led them to her home in Federal Way.

Prosecutors have asked for Mitchell to be held on $3 million bail, citing a risk to community safety.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
WWII vet making progress, speaking again after critically injured during Las Vegas police pursuit
101-year-old WWII vet dies after police pursuit of Las Vegas robbery suspects
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and...
New FBI documents: 1 Oct. shooter was upset at lack of ‘high roller’ treatment at casinos
Antonio Washington (left), Raven Queen (center) and Denzale Lee (right)
Las Vegas police say 5 arrested after accused in Summerlin burglary series
Samantha Paulino
Carson City woman facing charges after child dies in fire

Latest News

Lake Las Vegas neighbors want more information on Three Kids Mine site
Clean up plans explained for site of Three Kids Mine site near Lake Las Vegas
A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.
Nevada DMV says Decatur/215 office in Las Vegas is closed Friday
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Road work to begin April 2 to start prep for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Station Casinos installs signage on new southwest Las Vegas property
Station Casinos adds signage to new southwest Las Vegas property
Cone Zone: Barriers on part of US 95 cause traffic squeeze in Henderson
Cone Zone: Barriers on part of US 95 cause traffic squeeze in Henderson