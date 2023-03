Road work to begin April 2 to start prep for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Road work will begin on Sunday, April 2 in advance of Formula 1′s November Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The following streets will have rolling lane closures on select dates for initial track paving:

Map of repaving plan (R&R Partners)

Sands Avenue: Sunday, April 2 - Friday, April 7

Las Vegas Boulevard: Sunday, April 9 – Friday, May 19

Harmon Avenue: Monday, May 22 - Friday, May 26

Koval Lane: Sunday, June 11 – Friday, June 16

Paddock Site: Monday, June 19 – Friday, June 30

Sphere Site: Monday, August 21 – Friday August 25

Grand prix repaving map two (R&R Partners)

The following streets will have rolling lane closures on select dates for final track paving:

Sands Avenue/Las Vegas Boulevard: Sunday, July 16 - Friday, July 21

Las Vegas Boulevard: Sunday, July 23 – Friday, July 28

Harmon Avenue: Sunday, July 30 - Friday, August 4

Paddock Site: Sunday, August 6 – Friday, August 11

Koval Lane: Sunday, August 13 – Friday, August 18

Sphere Site/Sands Avenue: Sunday, September 10 – Friday, September 15

The inaugural race weekend is set for November 16-18.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.