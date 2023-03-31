Nevada’s minimum wage, daily overtime rates to again increase July 1

By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following approval by the Nevada Legislature in 2019, the state’s minimum wage will again increase on July 1.

According to a news release from the Office of the Labor Commissioner, the state’s minimum wage will increase to $10.25 for those with health benefits and $11.25 for those who are not offered benefits.

In the same release, the office also advised that daily overtime rates will be impacted.

Employees who earn more than one and one-half times the minimum wage are eligible for overtime at one and one-half times their regular rate of pay for working more than 40 hours in a week.

More information on how this affects employers can be found on the commissioner’s website.

