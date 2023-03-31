Nevada Legislature bill would authorize human composting

In California, human composting was recently signed into law. (KCBS, EARTH FUNERAL, CRISTINA GARCIA, CNN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would set the rules on how human remains can be subject to “natural organic reduction” into soil.

AB 289 was subject to a hearing Friday regarding the process and how it will - if passed - alter the services offered to Nevadans. Similar acts have passed in other states in the US already like Colorado and Washington.

The process is similar to composting food scraps in one’s backyard: but with the deceased. Put in a vessel, the bodies decay and the remains are sifted through at three months to remove medical devices like joint replacements or pacemakers.

The bones are pulverized and teeth are removed to prevent mercury contamination from fillings.

Over months the remains will transform into soil after reaching a temperature of 131 degrees to kill any bacteria and pathogens.

If approved, the bill would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

This report includes information from the Associated Press.

