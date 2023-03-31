Nevada Legislature bill would allow people to break into cars to save children, animals

A potential new bill could allow you to legally break a window to let a dog out of a hot, locked car in Georgia. (Source: WALB)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:43 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill being heard in the Nevada Legislature Thursday would remove liability for anyone - in the protection of an animal or child - having to break into a car to help them.

SB 190 clarifies law enforcement officers or anyone else who reasonably believe children age 7 and younger or animals in locked motor vehicles would be immune to both civil and criminal liabilities if they use reasonable means to remove them from a car.

Anyone doing so is responsible for contacting 911 and remaining with the child in a safe place close to the car until no longer necessary after law enforcement arrives.

The law would not apply to anyone who accidentally locks a child in a car.

If passed, the law would go into effect July 1.

