Nevada DMV says Decatur/215 office in Las Vegas is closed Friday

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.
A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says its office near Decatur and the 215 in the northern part of the Las Vegas Valley is closed on Friday.

However, a spokesperson for the DMV said the office is expected to reopen Saturday morning on time.

The DMV said the Friday closure was due to the office having no water.

“Customers with appointments for general services at the Decatur office on Friday, March 31, will be served on a walk-in basis from April 3 through April 14, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm,” Malone said in an email to FOX5.

Those customers who had appointments for Friday, March 31, are asked to bring their confirmation email or text message in order to be served on a walk-in basis.

Malone advised those customers who had drivers test appointments that they will be called to reschedule.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
WWII vet making progress, speaking again after critically injured during Las Vegas police pursuit
101-year-old WWII vet dies after police pursuit of Las Vegas robbery suspects
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and...
New FBI documents: 1 Oct. shooter was upset at lack of ‘high roller’ treatment at casinos
Antonio Washington (left), Raven Queen (center) and Denzale Lee (right)
Las Vegas police say 5 arrested after accused in Summerlin burglary series
Samantha Paulino
Carson City woman facing charges after child dies in fire

Latest News

Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Road work to begin April 2 to start prep for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Station Casinos installs signage on new southwest Las Vegas property
Station Casinos adds signage to new southwest Las Vegas property
Cone Zone: Barriers on part of US 95 cause traffic squeeze in Henderson
Cone Zone: Barriers on part of US 95 cause traffic squeeze in Henderson
Spiegelworld to debut new show on Las Vegas Strip
Spiegelworld to debut new show on Las Vegas Strip