Nevada DMV says Decatur/215 office in Las Vegas is closed Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says its office near Decatur and the 215 in the northern part of the Las Vegas Valley is closed on Friday.

However, a spokesperson for the DMV said the office is expected to reopen Saturday morning on time.

The DMV said the Friday closure was due to the office having no water.

“Customers with appointments for general services at the Decatur office on Friday, March 31, will be served on a walk-in basis from April 3 through April 14, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm,” Malone said in an email to FOX5.

Those customers who had appointments for Friday, March 31, are asked to bring their confirmation email or text message in order to be served on a walk-in basis.

Malone advised those customers who had drivers test appointments that they will be called to reschedule.

