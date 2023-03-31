Las Vegas shelter offers free cat traps to valley residents

By Sydney Lum
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Outdoor, free-roaming cats can be anywhere from socialized to feral but the Animal Foundation says without intervention, they can quickly reproduce.

The Animal Foundation also says that these cats are at risk of being unwanted and ignored. As a result, the organization has what it calls, the “Trap-Neuter-Return” services.

As part of the program, residents can help outdoor cats by renting a trap from the Animal Foundation, then the shelter will spay, neuter, and vaccinate the cats for free.

For more information on the program, email communitycats@animalfoundation.com.

