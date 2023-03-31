Las Vegas shelter offers free cat traps to valley residents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Outdoor, free-roaming cats can be anywhere from socialized to feral but the Animal Foundation says without intervention, they can quickly reproduce.

The Animal Foundation also says that these cats are at risk of being unwanted and ignored. As a result, the organization has what it calls, the “Trap-Neuter-Return” services.

As part of the program, residents can help outdoor cats by renting a trap from the Animal Foundation, then the shelter will spay, neuter, and vaccinate the cats for free.

Are you seeing outdoor cats in your neighborhood?



Helping them isn’t difficult, and YOU can be part of the solution.



You can rent a trap from us, and then we will spay, neuter, and vaccinate the cats for FREE.



Email communitycats@animalfoundation.com for assistance today! pic.twitter.com/FiMb1v1JnH — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) March 31, 2023

For more information on the program, email communitycats@animalfoundation.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.