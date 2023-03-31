Las Vegas man indicted in catalytic converter theft ring

28 suspected stolen catalytic converters
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has been charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property in the District of Nevada for allegedly being part of a catalytic converter theft ring.

Joseph Sales has been released on personal recognizance following his arrest Thursday. According to the FBI, Sales was part of a company that would purchase stolen converters from criminals who had cut them from vehicles.

Sales did the same thing at another company which was not disclosed.

In 2022, two FBI confidential informants made a deal with Sales in Las Vegas to sell him 11 converters for $2,200.

Sales paid them with a check. He even told the informants to be careful as there was an investigation going on in the county regarding stolen converters.

In another instance in 2022, Sales purchased 23 converters for $12,600, again using a check and cash. This happened several more times, according to the FBI report.

It is not clear when his next court hearing is.

