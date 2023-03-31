Judge denies request to remove judge in Robert Telles murder case

Judge denies request to remove judge in Robert Telles murder case
Judge denies request to remove judge in Robert Telles murder case(FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:29 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Murder suspect Robert Telles tried and failed to get a judge in his upcoming trial booted from the case. He appeared in front of Judge Jerry Wiese Thursday.

Telles, a former Public Administrator, said the court system is a place to get justice while being treated impartially. Telles criticized Clark County District Judge Michelle Leavitt for antagonizing him during a hearing where he was asked to represent himself in his upcoming murder trial. Judge Leavitt allowed that but grilled Telles about his knowledge of trials. Telles was not able to answer some basic questions and the judge didn’t think it was in his best interest to represent himself. In court, Thursday Telles said Judge Leavitt lied when she told him if he went down the road of self-representation he could never come back.

“After she made that representation, she spent about 40 minutes or so badgering me, harassing me and trying to embarrass me into withdrawing my request for self-representation,” said Telles.

Judge Wiese denied the request and said he didn’t see a problem in how Judge Leavitt treated Telles. He said Judge Leavitt has been hearing cases for a long time and said she knows what she’s doing.

Telles is accused of murdering longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who reported on alleged problems in the former office of Robert Telles. Telles denies killing German.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police are seen outside Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Las Vegas police say no weapon found after juvenile detained in incident at Shadow Ridge
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old who drowned in 2002
Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead identified as North Las Vegas man
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and...
New FBI documents: 1 Oct. shooter was upset at lack of ‘high roller’ treatment at casinos
Photographic evidence presented to a grand jury in the indictment of Hend Bustami, who is...
‘I think I killed my mommy:’ Woman won’t face death penalty after allegedly killing mother

Latest News

DMV police division assisting Las Vegas police in catching illegal street racers
DMV police division assisting Las Vegas officers in catching illegal street racers
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
WWII vet making progress, speaking again after critically injured during Las Vegas police pursuit
101-year-old WWII vet dies after police pursuit of Las Vegas robbery suspects
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and...
New FBI documents: 1 Oct. shooter was upset at lack of ‘high roller’ treatment at casinos