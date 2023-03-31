Jones Soda Co.’s new cannabis-infused beverages to become available in Nevada

Jones Soda Co.’s new cannabis-infused beverages to become available in Nevada
Jones Soda Co.’s new cannabis-infused beverages to become available in Nevada(Jones Soda Co.)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Known for its unconventional flavors, Jones Soda Co. has announced that it will expand its cannabis-infused beverages and edibles to Nevada.

According to a news release, the sodas are released under the company’s Mary Jones brand.

After debuting last June in California, Jones Soda. announced Mary Jones products will launch in both Michigan and Nevada, the fourth and eighth largest cannabis markets in the U.S., respectively, according to the company.

According to Jones Soda Co., Mary Jones will launch in both Nevada and Michigan this summer, with the full portfolio of current products, including 10mg and 100mg THC-infused sodas and THC-infused syrups.

The company says both states will also join California and Washington in the launch of Mary Jones edibles in multiple flavors and formats, also this summer.

The company says all Mary Jones products will be available in a variety of flavors that they said taste exactly like the mainline Jones craft sodas. Limited-edition flavors will be added seasonally, Jones Soda said.

“As the first branded soda company to expand into the cannabis space, we have unique advantages that include 26 years of brand recognition, deep flavor science expertise, and an edgy brand personality that’s a perfect fit for the canna culture,” said Mark Murray, President and CEO of Jones Soda Company. “These attributes have already helped turn Mary Jones into California’s top infused carbonated beverage and the state’s fastest-growing cannabis brand, and we fully expect similar success in Washington, Michigan, Nevada and every other market we enter.”

In California, Mary Jones products is carried in more than 275 dispensaries.

Jones Soda Co. says the Nevada dispensaries that will carry the Mary Jones items will be announced online at www.gomaryjones.com shortly before launch.

