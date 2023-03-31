Golden Knights giving away free gas on April 14

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights are again donating free gas to fans in April.

The team will host a gas giveaway day at Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W Skye Canyon Park Drive on Friday, April 14. Free gasoline will be donated to fans inside their cars beginning at 8 a.m. while supplies last.

The promotion is part of the team’s Fan Appreciation Week activities, which also include:

Tuesday, April 4

AFC Bournemouth watch party at MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub (11:45 a.m. PT). Fans who purchase official team merchandise at The Arsenal at City National Arena will receive 25% off their total during the watch party at MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub. Special giveaways for all fans in attendance.

Golden Knights watch party at Dawg House Saloon & Sports Book (5 p.m. PT). Featuring Chance and members of the VGK Cast. Special giveaways, including a pair of tickets to the team’s final home game on April 11. All fans in attendance on Tuesday must be 21 or older

Saturday, April 8

Golden Knights watch party at Lifeguard Arena (11:30 a.m. PT). Featuring team broadcasters, Chance, and members of the VGK Cast. Special giveaways, including two pairs of tickets to the team’s final home game on April 11

Tuesday, April 11

Fan Appreciation Knight, Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken (7 p.m. PT). “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event, presented the D Las Vegas, where players will return to the ice after the game and hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance. Annual regular season awards ceremony following the game where three winners will each choose a local charity to receive a $5,000 donation from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation

Fans not in attendance at T-Mobile Arena can skate and watch at City National Arena for free

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.