Golden Knights giving away free gas on April 14
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights are again donating free gas to fans in April.
The team will host a gas giveaway day at Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W Skye Canyon Park Drive on Friday, April 14. Free gasoline will be donated to fans inside their cars beginning at 8 a.m. while supplies last.
The promotion is part of the team’s Fan Appreciation Week activities, which also include:
Tuesday, April 4
- AFC Bournemouth watch party at MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub (11:45 a.m. PT). Fans who purchase official team merchandise at The Arsenal at City National Arena will receive 25% off their total during the watch party at MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub. Special giveaways for all fans in attendance.
- Golden Knights watch party at Dawg House Saloon & Sports Book (5 p.m. PT). Featuring Chance and members of the VGK Cast. Special giveaways, including a pair of tickets to the team’s final home game on April 11. All fans in attendance on Tuesday must be 21 or older
Saturday, April 8
- Golden Knights watch party at Lifeguard Arena (11:30 a.m. PT). Featuring team broadcasters, Chance, and members of the VGK Cast. Special giveaways, including two pairs of tickets to the team’s final home game on April 11
Tuesday, April 11
- Fan Appreciation Knight, Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken (7 p.m. PT). “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event, presented the D Las Vegas, where players will return to the ice after the game and hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance. Annual regular season awards ceremony following the game where three winners will each choose a local charity to receive a $5,000 donation from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation
- Fans not in attendance at T-Mobile Arena can skate and watch at City National Arena for free
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.