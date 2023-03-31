Golden Knights announce ticket on-sale info for 1st round playoff home games

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights on Friday announced the ticket on-sale information for the team’s home games during the first-round of their Stanley Cup Playoff series.

In a news release, the team noted that the dates, times and opponent for the playoff games will be determined by the NHL once the final seeding for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set.

The Golden Knights on Thursday became the first team in the Western Conference to make it into the playoffs. If the Golden Knights advance past the first round, the team will release additional information on second-round tickets.

According to the Knights, Full Season Ticket Members, as part of their annual membership agreement, automatically retain their season ticket locations for every home playoff game played at T-Mobile Arena. According to the release, Golden Knights Season Ticket Members will receive more information on first-round playoff ticket on March 31 via email.

The team notes in the release that following a series of full and partial member presales, a limited number of single-game tickets for the first-round playoff series will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. at vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets.

Purchases made for any games not played will be refunded within 10-14 business days, the release notes.

For additional information on playoff ticketing, watch parties, merchandise and more, visit the VGK Playoff Hub on the team website.

