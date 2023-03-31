Forecast Outlook- 3/31/2023

Temperatures are climbing back into the 70s this weekend with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Colder air returns early next week with more wind in the mix.

We’ll go from a forecast high of 73° on Saturday up to 77° on Sunday. We’ll see the wind pick back up again Sunday afternoon and evening with gusts in the 30 mph range. The wind will only get stronger into Monday with gusts pushing up around 50 mph. We’ll likely see some Wind Advisories issued for the area on Monday.

Temperatures drop down to 60° on Monday with a slight chance of passing showers. The wind will be more significant than the rain chances. We’ll be dry with cooler-than-average weather continuing through Friday next week. Some clouds will be passing through at times with the breeze sticking around. High temperatures hold in the upper 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.