Forecast Outlook- 3/30/2023

Sunnier and Warmer Weather for the Weekend
By Sam Argier
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue through the early evening across Southern Nevada. Rain comes to an end later tonight, setting the stage for sunnier and warmer weather this weekend.

Skies turn mostly sunny Friday with a forecast high at 67° in Las Vegas. Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with 73° Saturday and 77° on Sunday. The breeze will make a return Sunday afternoon with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Just as we warm back up, another cold front is dropping in for early next week. Stronger wind is in the forecast for Monday with wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range. Along with the wind, we’ll have a slight shower chance with high temperatures falling back into the low 60s. We keep it breezy next week with temperatures staying well below average. Highs will be holding in the low 60s and upper 50s through the middle of next week.

