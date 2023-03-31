Dodgers fan tries to propose on field, gets tackled by security

He tried to propose on the field during the game. (@THEDieselMendez / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - A Dodgers fan tried to make Opening Day extra special. It certainly will be unforgettable.

Video shows a man on the field at Dodger Stadium during Los Angeles’ game Thursday with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is seen on one knee with a ring, apparently proposing to someone.

Then a security guard runs into view at top speed and tackles him to the ground.

“That dude got leveled!” says one onlooker in the footage.

The video was shared on Twitter by user @THEDieselMendez.

Other security guards rushed over to help handcuff the man, who offered little resistance. They got him to his feet and took him off the field, to cheers from the crowd.

It wasn’t clear from the video if his partner said “yes” or even if he held on to the ring, and he will likely face some charges. At least his team won - the Dodgers took the game 8-2.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and...
New FBI documents: 1 Oct. shooter was upset at lack of ‘high roller’ treatment at casinos
WWII vet making progress, speaking again after critically injured during Las Vegas police pursuit
101-year-old WWII vet dies after police pursuit of Las Vegas robbery suspects
Antonio Washington (left), Raven Queen (center) and Denzale Lee (right)
Las Vegas police say 5 arrested after accused in Summerlin burglary series
Samantha Paulino
Carson City woman facing charges after child dies in fire

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South...
Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday following indictment, officials say
This recall involves all 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. They have...
Hoverboards recalled after two sisters killed in fire
In this photo provided by the Belarusian Presidential Press Service, Belarusian President...
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by...
Biden heads to Mississippi town ravaged by deadly tornado