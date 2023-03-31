Crews respond to east Las Vegas house fire after neighbor reports loud explosion

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews responded to a house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning after a neighbor called 911 to report a loud explosion.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the incident occurred at approximately 12:48 a.m. near the 2100 block of Brassy Drive.

A man told 911 that he heard a loud explosion, walked outside and found his neighbor’s house on fire.

Crews arrived to the scene and found a single-story residence engulfed in flames. The scene was declared a “defensive attack due to the amount of fire,” according to Jennifer Wyatt, deputy fire chief.

According to Wyatt, the damage to the home was “extensive,” adding that the rear side of the house was gone as well as the roof.

“Due to the amount of fire and explosion heard, fire investigators and CCFD’s accelerant dog were called to the scene along with Metro,” Wyatt said in an email.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause is undetermined at this time.

However, crews did determine that one adult lived in the home, though no one was found in the home and no firefighter injuries were reported.

