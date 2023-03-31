Armored truck driver robbed at gunpoint while at fast-food restaurant, police say

Suspects on the run after robbing armored truck in Texas, police say.
Suspects on the run after robbing armored truck in Texas, police say.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - Texas authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving an armored vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department reports that four men robbed a Loomis armored vehicle Thursday afternoon while holding the driver at gunpoint.

Police said one of the men held his gun to the driver while others in the group took the money.

The vehicle was stopped in a business parking lot about 10 minutes outside of downtown San Antonio.

According to police, the suspects left the area in a vehicle before officers arrived.

The driver reportedly told police that the men were all wearing masks and that the group confronted him while he was parked at a fast-food restaurant.

The group demanded money from the driver and police said they left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported. Authorities said the search for the men involved continues.

