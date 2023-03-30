Red Cross offering free smoke alarm installations for Southern Nevada residents

Smoke detector mgn
Smoke detector mgn(WEEK)
By Alan Squires
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are sounding the alarm on fire prevention.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, the two agencies will join volunteers to install more than 500 free smoke alarms around the community.

During the visit, Red Cross volunteers will also share information on home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

To register for free smoke alarm installation, visit: SoundTheAlarm.org/Nevada.

