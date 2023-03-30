Police to hold active assailant training on Las Vegas Strip Thursday

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police will hold active assailant training on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the training will take place from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace at 3500 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. LVMPD said multiple agencies will be participating.

“There will be a noticeable police presence including numerous emergency vehicles and simulated gunfire,” LVMPD said in a tweet. Police reiterated that the training is only a drill, even though it will be a “realistic scenario.”

The training comes after students at Shadow Ridge High School were part of a three hour lockdown Wednesday afternoon after reports of a person with a gun near campus. No weapon was found and one juvenile was arrested for making a terroristic threat.

It also comes after a deadly mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville on Monday. Six people died, including three children.

