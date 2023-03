LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are advising that an overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes on the northbound I-11 near Wagon Wheel Drive Thursday morning.

#TrafficAlert Overturned tractor trailer on NB I-11 and Wagon Wheel Dr. All lanes are currently blocked. No reported injuries at this time. #NevadaStatePolice pic.twitter.com/IQjMVJG477 — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) March 30, 2023

Authorities said there are no reported injuries at this time.

