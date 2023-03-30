North Las Vegas police offering free steering wheel locks for certain vehicles

North Las Vegas police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is offering drivers of certain Hyundai vehicles.

According to a post from the police department, drivers of 2010-2022 Hyundai vehicles are eligible to receive the free steering wheel locks.

The giveaway is part of a partnership between Hyundai Motor Corporation and NLVPD.

The giveaway will happen from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on April 5 at NLVPD’s Northwest Area Command, 3755 W. Washburn.

In order to receive the free steering wheel lock, NLVPD advises that the vehicle owner must provide a Nevada driver’s license with a North Las Vegas address and corresponding valid vehicle registration.

According to NLVPD, Kia owners who are looking to receive a theft prevention device or software upgrade should call (800) 333-4542.news

